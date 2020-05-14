FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh

View of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday, May, 08, 2020. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against a mob of more than 25 people and also recommended departmental action against police officials patrolling in Ram Darbar Phase 2, after a video of a people showering flower petals and dancing, came to the fore. The group had gathered to celebrate the recovery and homecoming of a Covid patient in their area.

In their official statement, police said that on the basis of the video circulating on social media, unidentified persons have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain the identity of those present during the celebrations. “Those who stepped out of their homes and flouted social distancing will be punished. More than 20 odd people are seen gathering which is unacceptable during prohibitory orders,” said Nilambari Jagadale, Chandigarh’s superintendent of police (SSP).

Departmental action has also been recommended against the patrolling police official who stood there as mere spectators and didn’t intimate police station officials about the return of a Covid patient after recovery, said Sector 31 police officials.

“It is a clear case of lapse and dereliction in duty,” Jagdale said.

The area where the crowd gathered had been sealed by police and the administration after a couple of positive cases were reported from Ram Darbar. Police said the probe is in its initial stage so no one had been arrested so far.