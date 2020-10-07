Sections
Fire erupts at Dadumajra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Though the fire was brought under control within five hours, thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After receiving a call around 4pm, the fire department rushed two tenders to the spot following by four other, which made more than 20 rounds in all. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadumajra on Tuesday leaving the surrounding area choked with foul smell and smoke.

After receiving a call around 4pm, the fire department rushed two tenders to the spot following by four others, which made more than 20 rounds in all.

The cause of fire was not known, but fire officials on the ground said some waste material caught fire, which was spread further with the winds.

Though the fire was brought under control within five hours, thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area, leading to poor visibility, and the affect could be felt at night even up to Sector 17.

“The fire had started around 2pm,” claimed Pankaj Gupta, president of the Sector 38 West resident welfare association. “Smoke was constantly billowing out of the dumping ground. It became difficult for us to breathe, and the smoke is still visible at 10:30pm.”

Gupta said every few months, fire breaks out at the dumping ground, and the authorities need to look into the reason. Similar incidents were reported in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well.

