Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Firing in Chandigarh: Gunshots were fired to instil fear not kill, gangster Bishnoi’s aide tells police

Firing in Chandigarh: Gunshots were fired to instil fear not kill, gangster Bishnoi’s aide tells police

Deepu Banur was brought on production warrants from the Ambala jail on Tuesday and is in five-day police remand

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:03 IST

By Shailee Dogra,

Operating a well-organised extortion racket from behind the bars, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued directions to his key aide Deepu Banur, who too is jailed, to orchestrate the firing outside a businessman’s house in Sector 33, Chandigarh, only “to instil fear and not to kill”.

“I was simply following orders,” is what Deepu is learnt to have told police during his interrogation in connection with firing outside the bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla, elder brother of liquor baron Arvind Singla, on May 31.

Deepu was brought on production warrants from the Ambala jail on Tuesday and is in five-day police remand.

Chandigarh Police are now trying to bring Bishnoi — the mastermind — on production warrants from the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. Bishnoi’s list of crimes in the city is quite long, including the murder of Sonu Shah, a property dealer, in broad daylight on September 28, 2019. Sources said Bishnoi uses his aides to make extortion calls. Earlier, at least seven businessmen have complained of such calls.



Bizmen across region on target

Officials privy to the investigations said Deepu has also revealed that the firing was part of a larger conspiracy to target different businessmen in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“The motive revealed so far was extortion by instilling fear,” said Charanjit Singh, deputy superintendent of police. He said raids are being conducted in Patiala and Ambala in search of all those involved. So far one of the five shooters — a 23-year-old hotel management student — and two men who provided logistical support have been arrested.

Bishnoi allegedly used WhatsApp to call Deepu and direct him to arrange shooters as well as provide logistical support. Deepu reportedly told police that as the motive was to just instil fear, no trained shooter was engaged and the youngsters tasked with it were asked to fire maximum rounds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mhada puts out list of island city’s 18 dangerous structures, asks tenants to move out
Jun 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Accelerate work on Shahpurkandi dam project: Punjab chief secy
Jun 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Police question TV anchor Arnab Goswami for 5 hours
Jun 10, 2020 23:39 IST
Raj starts regulating interstate commutes
Jun 10, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.