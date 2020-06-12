Sections
First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, has conducted Punjab’s maiden convalescent plasma therapy as a part of novel treatment modality for coronavirus.

As per state medical education and research minister OP Soni, the therapy was given to a critical patient of Covid-19 by a team of doctors at the Faridkot-based hospital.

This hospital has become a pioneer institute in country to initiate this therapy as part of national clinical triald under the ICMR, Soni said.

This was the first ever plasma therapy given to a covid patient in Punjab. Few days back, the plasma of a recovered patient was collected and stored for this purpose, said Soni. After receiving plasma therapy, the patient’s condition is gradually improving.



Principal secretary medical education and research, DK Tiwari, said GMC Patiala is also going to start plasma therapy soon and approval for GMC Amritsar is underway.

Meanwhile, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said that convalescent plasma can be taken from any symptomatic patient recovered from Covid-19. Once the patient’s report (RT-PCR) becomes negative, he/she can donate his/her plasma after 14 days as his blood contains antibodies which can help cure the disease, he added.

