Five deaths, 100 fresh corona cases in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported five deaths and 100 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s infection tally to 5,668 and death toll to 149.

Three deaths, one each from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts, were reported in Amritsar hospitals on Wednesday, health officials said.

“A 73-year-old-man from Green Avenue, Amritsar, was was admitted to a private hospital when he showed symptoms of Covid-19. His samples were sent for testing and reports came out to be positive. He died during treatment on Wednesday,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

Also, a 56-year-old man of Bhijhiwind area of Tarn Taran, was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, since June 29 when he was tested positive for Covid-19. The patient showed no signs of recovery and passed away on Wednesday.

Another Covid-19 positive patient of Ammo Nangal village, located in Batala area of Gurdaspur district, was admitted at GMCH Amritsar, a few days back and he also died on Wednesday.

9 FRESH CASES IN AMRITSAR

The Amritsar district reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19 of which five are fresh community transmission cases and four close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. The district’s total tally is now 966, out of which 44 have died and 759 have recovered, said the civil surgeon.

23-YR-OLD MAN SUCCUMBS IN LUDHIANA

A 23-year-old man died while 28 persons, including 25 from the district, tested positive for coronavirus in. A resident of Rania village had met with an accident on Sunday. He was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital under critical condition where he died during treatment on June 30. According to the health department, his samples were collected during treatment and he tested positive for the virus.

A 35- year old doctor form BRS Nagar and mother and son duo aged 58 and 34 years, who are from a noted industrial house of Ludhiana, tested positive of Covid-19. With this, the district has reported 865 cases so far, of which 592 patients have been cured.

11 FRESH CASES IN JALANDHAR

Eleven more people tested positive for the virus in Jalandhar. With this, the district has reported 733 positive cases, including 476 recoveries and 22 deaths, so far.

Five persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga. Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur said that all the patients are contacts of a 55-year-old police personnel, who was tested positive on Tuesday.

In Faridkot, three persons, including a cop, tested positive for Covid-19.

SIX MORE CONTRACT INFECTION IN HOSHIARPUR

A merchant navy staffer of Chak Sarwani village of Mukerian sub-division and five close contacts of a Covid-19 woman of Tanda Ram Sahai village tested positive for the virus. A one-year-old child is also among the infected. Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh revealed that the jawan had come on leave and before re-joining his duty, when he got himself tested, he was found to be suffering from corona infection.

Meanwhile, five more people tested positive in Mohali district, taking its total to 276. The number of active cases stands at 73.

The patients include a 39-year-old woman from Zirakpur, two women, aged 19 and 35, from Behda village in Dera Bassi and another 20-year-old woman, all contacts of previous cases.

The fifth case is of a 61-year-old man from Khanpur who had recently returned from Bihar.