Home / Chandigarh / Five engineers stranded at Sarchu in Himachal rescued after nine-hour operation

Five engineers stranded at Sarchu in Himachal rescued after nine-hour operation

The engineers were returning after repairing army vehicles in Nubra Valley on November 15 when their vehicle broke down at Sarchu and they were stranded due to heavy snowfall with the temperature dipping to minus 15 degrees.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The five engineers after they were rescued from Sarchu and brought to Keylong, the district headquarters of the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Five engineers of the Ordnance Factory Board, Jabalpur, stranded at Sarchu on the Keylong-Leh National Highway in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti due to heavy snowfall since November 15 were rescued after a nine-hour operation, police said on Thursday.

Engineers Kunji Lal Meena, Ganesh Prasad, Alok Sahu, Kant Sahu and Moonna Kumar had gone to Leh for repairing army vehicles in Nubra Valley. While returning on November 15, their vehicle broke down at Sarchu and they were stranded due to heavy snowfall. The temperature dipped to minus 15 degrees in the night.

They were provided shelter by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after which they informed the district police and sought help.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said that two constables and two members of the Great Himalayan Rescue and Adventure Sports were sent to Sarchu to rescue the engineers. They were brought to the district headquarters at Keylong after a nine-hour operation.

