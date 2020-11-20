Sections
Five IAS, 10 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer and posting orders of five IAS and 10 HCS officers.

Municipal commissioner, Palwal, Monika Gupta was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Palwal.

Mahavir Singh, secretary, RTA, Panchkula, was posted as additional deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra.

Rahul Narwal, additional deputy commissioner, Bhiwani, was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.



Vishram Kumar Meena, sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Mahendergarh, was given the additional charge of SDM, Kanina.

Ayush Sinha, SDM, Karnal, was given the additional charge of SDM, Indri.

Among the HCS officers, Veena Hooda, secretary, RTA, Karnal and additional CEO, Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Authority, Panchkula, was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Karnal. Munish Nagpal, municipal commissioner, Nuh, was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Nuh.

Satyender Duhan, secretary, RTA, Jind, was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Jind.

Samwartak Singh Khangwal, municipal commissioner, Fatehabad, was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner, Fatehabad. Sumeet Sihag, SDM, Indri, was posted as SDM, Narwana.

Preetpal Singh Mothsara, city magistrate, Kurukshetra and general manager, milk plant, Kurukshetra, was given the additional charge of SDM, Ladwa.

Ashvir Singh, SDM, Hisar, was given the additional charge of SDM, Barwala. Virender Singh Dhull was posted as SDM, Bilaspur.

Ranbir Singh, SDM, Kanina, was posted as SDM, Narnaul and Rajesh Kumar, SDM, Barwala, was posted as SDM, Jind.

