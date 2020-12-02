Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Five lose battle to Covid, 296 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Five lose battle to Covid, 296 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali led with 149 fresh infections, followed by Chandigarh with 105 and Panchkula with 42.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Covid-19 claimed seven lives in the tricity, even as 296 fresh cases also surfaced on Wednesday.

While Chandigarh reported three deaths, Mohali and Panchkula had two casualties each.

In the daily case count, Mohali led with 149 fresh infections, followed by Chandigarh with 105 and Panchkula with 42.

With three more deaths and 105 new cases, Chandigarh’s case tally and death toll climbed to 17,642 and 281, respectively.



The deceased were three men, aged 57, 55 and 53, residents of Manimajra and Sector 15. They died during treatment at private hospitals in Mohali and Panchkula.

The city still has 1,082 active cases, while 16,279 patients have recovered. These include 106 patients, who were discharged on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 1,754 tests were conducted.

With two fatalities, Mohali’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 284, while the 149 new cases pushed the case tally to 15,747.

Majority of the cases, at 119, were from Mohali city, while 14 cropped up in Dhakoli, eight in Lalru, four in Dera Bassi and three in Kharar.

Wednesday also saw 71 patients being discharged, taking the total recoveries to 13,384 and leaving 2,079 active cases.

In Panchkula, the case tally became 8,828 with 42 fresh cases, while the deaths reached 129 with two casualties.

Those who died were a 94-year old woman from Sector 21 and a 75-year-old man from Sector 20. The woman was also suffering from hypertension and sepsis.

Most of the new cases were reported from Panchkula city and Pinjore. The district still has 493 active cases after 8,206 recoveries. A total of 1,003 samples were collected for testing on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Most samples of honey found adulterated with modified syrup: CSE
Dec 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Dec 02, 2020 23:39 IST
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.