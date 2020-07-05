Sections
Five of Dhanas family among 7 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Five members of a family in Dhanas, including a toddler, were among seven people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The remaining two cases are from Sectors 20 and 21, which took the city’s tally to 466. As many as 65 cases are still active.

In Sector 20, a 26-year-old woman, who is a workplace contact of a patient from Mohali, has tested positive. Her husband’s samples have also been taken. In Sector 21, a 58-year-old man was found infected. His seven family contacts have been quarantined.

In Dhanas, the patients include three men, aged 20, 22 and 26, a woman, aged 20, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. They are family contacts of a patient from the same locality. A part of Dhanas — Kachhi Colony — remained a containment zone between May 21 and June 8. It had reported its first case on May 5.



Education dept offices closed

The offices of directors, higher education and school education, Chandigarh, were closed on Sunday “till further orders”, a day after two women staffers tested positive for Covid-19 and their 23 co-workers were quarantined.

“Due to a few suspected Covid-19 cases in the department of education, the office rooms/branches on the first floor of the additional deluxe building in Sector 9 will remain closed, states the order. UT director of higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said: “Rest of the department will work with limited staff.”

