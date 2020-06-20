Five people test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali, count climbs to 213

Sections
Currently, there are 72 active cases in the district

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mohali on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 count to 213 in the district.

The patients include a 57-year-old man of Chanalo in Kurali who had returned from Delhi, a 53-year-old man of Lalru who had come in direct contact of a positive patient, two women aged 25 and 18 of Baltana who were contacts of a Bapu Dham Coloney resident and a 54-year-old woman of Kharar who had come in direct contact of a positive patient.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said most cases were either contacts of positive persons or had returned from other cities. All of them have been admitted to the Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur but are responding well to treatment.

Currently, there are 213 positive patients in the district, of which 72 are active. While 138 people have recovered, three people have succumbed to the disease.



