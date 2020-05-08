Five-star quarantine on offer at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

An order put out by the Chandigarh administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for quarantining the NRIs returning to the city. (HT photo)

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will offer five-star quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Chandigarh at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10.

This comes as the UT administration has coordinated with the Central government for return of around 5,000 NRIs to Chandigarh. An order put out by the administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for their quarantine.

The proposed hotel packages include four room categories — business, superior, deluxe executive and royal suite — on a single/dual sharing basis (see box). The hotel will work with minimum staff and social distancing measures. Each guest will be provided with a complimentary hand sanitiser, gloves, and face masks as per the length of the stay.

Each package will come with a complimentary breakfast, and 33% discount will be offered on lunch and dinner as per hotel industry norms. All meals will be served in the room with disposable plates and spoons.

RECOVERING LOSSES

Sources in the CITCO said that the move comes as the corporation looks to recover the losses due to the lockdown.

Calling it a great marketing strategy, Ankit Gupta, president of the City Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said CITCO should follow proper safety measures while quarantining the NRI guests.

CITCO union president Kashmir Chand added, “The move will help in generating some revenue, but the facility should be provided keeping the health of corporation employees in mind.”

Presently, CITCO is accommodating health workers in Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 for quarantine and rest as a complimentary gesture by the Chandigarh administration.

Recently, CITCO had sought around ₹33 crore from the UT administration to pay the salaries of staff and other utility bills.

With yearly turnover of around ₹500 crore, CITCO owns and operates some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens and a petrol pump. The pandemic has, however, hit the corporation’s business hard.