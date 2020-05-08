Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Five-star quarantine on offer at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

Five-star quarantine on offer at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

This comes as the UT administration has coordinated with the Central government for return of around 5,000 NRIs to Chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:09 IST

By Rachna Verma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An order put out by the Chandigarh administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for quarantining the NRIs returning to the city. (HT photo)

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will offer five-star quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Chandigarh at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10.

This comes as the UT administration has coordinated with the Central government for return of around 5,000 NRIs to Chandigarh. An order put out by the administration on Friday mentioned that priority will be given to Hotel Mountview for their quarantine.

The proposed hotel packages include four room categories — business, superior, deluxe executive and royal suite — on a single/dual sharing basis (see box). The hotel will work with minimum staff and social distancing measures. Each guest will be provided with a complimentary hand sanitiser, gloves, and face masks as per the length of the stay.

Each package will come with a complimentary breakfast, and 33% discount will be offered on lunch and dinner as per hotel industry norms. All meals will be served in the room with disposable plates and spoons.



RECOVERING LOSSES

Sources in the CITCO said that the move comes as the corporation looks to recover the losses due to the lockdown.

Calling it a great marketing strategy, Ankit Gupta, president of the City Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said CITCO should follow proper safety measures while quarantining the NRI guests.

CITCO union president Kashmir Chand added, “The move will help in generating some revenue, but the facility should be provided keeping the health of corporation employees in mind.”

Presently, CITCO is accommodating health workers in Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 for quarantine and rest as a complimentary gesture by the Chandigarh administration.

Recently, CITCO had sought around ₹33 crore from the UT administration to pay the salaries of staff and other utility bills.

With yearly turnover of around ₹500 crore, CITCO owns and operates some prime properties in Chandigarh including five-star hotels, restaurants bars, sales depots, lakes, gardens and a petrol pump. The pandemic has, however, hit the corporation’s business hard.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
May 08, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Wages halted, victims began to walk
May 08, 2020 23:41 IST
KDMC to appoint social workers for each ward
May 08, 2020 23:38 IST
Covid-19: Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of 48 cases
May 08, 2020 23:39 IST
Bombay HC rejects Covid-positive PNB accused’s temporary bail plea
May 08, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.