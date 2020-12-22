Five succumb to Covid, 147 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity on Tuesday reported 147 cases of Covid-19 while five patients succumbed to the virus.

At 56, maximum cases surfaced in Chandigarh, followed by 49 in Mohali and 42 in Panchkula.

Panchkula reported no casualty, while three people died in Mohali and two in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, after the new guidelines were released by the Centre regarding quarantine of travellers from the UK on Tuesday, the UT administration said passengers who have arrived recently will be traced.

Chandigarh’s infection tally stands at 19,184, of which 364 cases are active. The toll has reached 312 after the death of two men, aged 72 and 82, of Sector 8 and Manimajra, respectively.

With 79 more patients being discharged in the past 24 hours, 18,508 people have recovered so far.

Mohali district has reported 17,621 cases so far, of which 1,673 are still active.

Among the fresh cases, 44 surfaced in Mohali city alone. While 15,617 patients have recovered, including 90 discharged on Tuesday, 331 have died.

In Panchkula district, of 9,777 cases, 279 remain active. Among the fresh ones, 33 surfaced in Panchkula city alone. As many as 9,359 patients have been cured so far, and 139 have succumbed to the virus.