Five test positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur

Five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus here on Saturday.

Three of the infected persons, including one from Aslamabad Colony, had recently returned from Algeria. They had been in quarantine since their return.

The other four patients are residents of Rourki Khas village, Saidpur, Bahira and Nasrala.

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh said the patients had been shifted to the civil hospital.

FEROZEPUR ADC RECOVERS

Ferozepur additional deputy commissioner (development) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17 , has recovered.

The ADC, who was under home isolation, tested negative on Saturday.

After recovering the ADC, said, “The virus is not invincible and one can recover by maintaining a high morale and following the guidelines issued by the state government.”