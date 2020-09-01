Five-year law entrance: HC asks PU to rethink scrapping exam, restrains admissions on 10+2 basis

Class 12 marks as a sole criterion for determining a candidate’s suitability for admission to the course would not be reasonable, it was argued. (Representational photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked the Panjab University (PU) to reconsider its decision on scrapping the entrance exam for the five-year law course run by University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The high court bench of justice S Muralidhar also restrained the varsity from admitting students on the basis of Class 12 marks for now. PU has been asked to take a decision by September 15 and upload it on its website.

The decision to scrap the exam was taken on August 11 in view of Covid-19 outbreak, and was challenged by two law course aspirants Navya Raj and Saurav Rao arguing that the premise not to hold the entrance is not valid when PU is taking such exams for other courses. Class 12 marks as a sole criterion for determining the suitability of a candidate for admission to the course would be neither reasonable nor reliable, it was argued.

During the hearing, one of the counsels, Deepak Vashishth, also pointed out that while the said entrance has been scrapped, varsity would hold the same for its three-year law course.

The bench while asking PU to reconsider the decision observed that there is generally little scope of inclusion of law-based subjects in the syllabus for 10+2 classes and it is not possible to make a comparative assessment of suitability of candidates for admission to the 5-year law course solely on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 12 exam.

“It would not be safe or reliable to either give equal weightage to the performance of students in the science, arts, commerce streams in the 10+2 level or give preference to one over the other in adjudging the suitability for the 5-year law course,” the bench observed adding that Common Law Admission Test for admission to the national law schools too has not been scrapped so far and the UGC is going ahead with many other such exams.