Fleet of buses to evacuate JK students, labourers from Chandigarh

Chandigarh

The city has more than 200 students and 700 labourers from J&K, of whom around 117 students were sent home from Mohali and Zirakpur on Thursday

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:17 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students and labour from J&K stranded in Chandigarh and its vicinity will be ferried back home via 25 buses on Friday. (HT File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sent a fleet buses to evacuate hundreds of students and labourers who are stranded in Chandigarh amid the nationwide lockdown. Around 25 buses are expected to arrive in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Manager at JK house in Chandigarh, Dr Inderjot Singh, who is also the liaison officer for students in the region, said, “At least 25 buses have been sent by J&K administration to Chandigarh to bring home labourers and students who are stranded in Chandigarh and its adjacent areas. The buses are to reach Sector 43 by Thursday night and will leave on Friday for J&K.”

“The buses will leave with a two–hours gap during the day. We have informed authorities in Lakhanpur,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, around 117 JK students were sent home in four buses from Mohali and Zirakpur.



“There are many patients here, too, from J&K and we are providing them special passes and vehicles to reach home,” said Inderjot Singh.

According to information provided by the liaison officer, there are more than 200 students in Chandigarh and its vicinity, and more than 700 labourers from Jammu and Kashmir in the city, with most of them in Manimajra and Sector 29.

