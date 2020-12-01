Flexibility for students: PEC senate to discuss detailed curriculum

With Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, deemed to be a university, planning to offer flexibility to undergraduate engineering students while choosing subjects apart from their core subjects, the detailed curriculum for the December batch will be discussed in the next meeting of PEC senate.

PEC senate meet is scheduled to meet this week. The flexibility in curriculum for undergraduate (UG) students was also discussed in the last meeting of senate wherein credits and rough outline were approved. For the effective adoption of this choice-based credit system, PEC has decided to introduce several new courses for UG engineering students.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We will now specify the courses and curriculum for the first-year students. We have already held several meetings and now, the matter will be taken up in the next meeting of the senate.”

At present, PEC offers eight BTech courses and 14 MTech courses to over 3,000 students. Other than the regular engineering subjects, PEC will offer credit-based elective courses in humanities and social sciences to the December batch.

To finalise the subjects, several panels were constituted during the last meeting of the senate.

The plan to introduce new courses is being carried out in line with the provisions of the New Education Policy 2020. As per the plan, students will be given options to choose subjects other than their core subjects in the third and fourth year of the undergraduate courses.

Credit break-up for BTech

According to the proposed credit break-up for the BTech programme that was tabled in the last senate meeting, all curricular components will have 160 credits for those who do not opt for major or minor specialisations; for those who do, grand total will be of 176.

Institute core courses will carry 36 credits; humanities, communication and management elective courses will have a total of 12 credits; department core courses will carry 40 credits; and the department elective courses will have 20 credits. Besides this, the institute’s open electives will carry a total credit of 24. For internship and non-academic courses, credits will be 18 and 10, respectively.