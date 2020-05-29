Flood preparedness: Rs 55 crore sanctioned for de-silting of drains in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned Rs 55 crore for undertaking flood protection and de-silting measures on priority in the state, with directions to complete the same before the onset of the monsoon.

The CM, while chairing a VC meeting to review the state’s flood preparedness, asked the finance department to immediately place a total of Rs 50 crore with the DCs to carry out the de-silting of drains before June 30, and complete the flood protection works by the first week of July. A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the water resources department for any emergency works that may be needed in this regard.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on a set of three initial reports submitted by Israel’s national water company, Mekorot Development and Enterprise, on the state’s water situation and roadmap for tackling the water crisis.

The state government had, in June last year, signed an agreement with the company for formulation of Water Conservation and Management Master Plan for the state. The company was mandated to submit its recommendations within 18 months, and is scheduled to share its final report of the master plan in October 2020.

The meeting discussed the flood preparedness report prepared by the drainage administration of water resources department, and reviewed the situation and the state’s level of preparation to tackle any flooding.

The CM directed the department to take all possible steps to ensure that there is no recurrence of floods like those witnessed last year in the state. The department was asked to maintain regular contact with the departments concerned, including the meteorological department, Government of India and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), to ensure that advance forecasts are received and disseminated well in time.

With reservoirs filling up more due to the excessive snowfall this year, the CM directed the department to make all efforts to ensure that the Bhakra dam levels are kept under check with adequate cushion to receive the monsoon rainfall.