Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Flood preparedness: Rs 55 crore sanctioned for de-silting of drains in Punjab

Flood preparedness: Rs 55 crore sanctioned for de-silting of drains in Punjab

The CM asked the finance department to immediately place a total of Rs 50 crore with the DCs to carry out the de-silting of drains before June 30

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned Rs 55 crore for undertaking flood protection and de-silting measures on priority in the state, with directions to complete the same before the onset of the monsoon.

The CM, while chairing a VC meeting to review the state’s flood preparedness, asked the finance department to immediately place a total of Rs 50 crore with the DCs to carry out the de-silting of drains before June 30, and complete the flood protection works by the first week of July. A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the water resources department for any emergency works that may be needed in this regard.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on a set of three initial reports submitted by Israel’s national water company, Mekorot Development and Enterprise, on the state’s water situation and roadmap for tackling the water crisis.

The state government had, in June last year, signed an agreement with the company for formulation of Water Conservation and Management Master Plan for the state. The company was mandated to submit its recommendations within 18 months, and is scheduled to share its final report of the master plan in October 2020.



The meeting discussed the flood preparedness report prepared by the drainage administration of water resources department, and reviewed the situation and the state’s level of preparation to tackle any flooding.

The CM directed the department to take all possible steps to ensure that there is no recurrence of floods like those witnessed last year in the state. The department was asked to maintain regular contact with the departments concerned, including the meteorological department, Government of India and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), to ensure that advance forecasts are received and disseminated well in time.

With reservoirs filling up more due to the excessive snowfall this year, the CM directed the department to make all efforts to ensure that the Bhakra dam levels are kept under check with adequate cushion to receive the monsoon rainfall.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana
May 29, 2020 02:07 IST
Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel
May 29, 2020 02:04 IST
Party row: Lodhi Club submits internal inquiry report to Ludhiana DC
May 29, 2020 01:59 IST
Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today
May 29, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.