Focus on conflict resolution to solve border disputes: Former Western Command chief

The country’s politico-security strategy should be aimed at conflict resolution instead of conflict management, said Lt General Gurdeep Singh (retd) former Western Command Chief of Staff.

He was speaking during a webinar on proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir organised by the Panjab University’s department of defence and national security on Friday.

He said, “If there is any lack of trust or alienation in any section of the population, it should be addressed. Another step can be restoration of 4G internet. Once the Covid-19 lockdown is relaxed, Jammu and Kashmir should be given statehood and fresh elections should be held.”

Based on his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he spoke on the evolution of proxy war in the erstwhile state over the last three decades.

He said we need to accept the fact that a resident of Jammu and Kashmir was as patriotic as any other Indian and positive stories needed to be highlighted in media from the region to build trust.