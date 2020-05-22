Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Focus on conflict resolution to solve border disputes: Former Western Command chief

Focus on conflict resolution to solve border disputes: Former Western Command chief

He was speaking during a webinar on proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir organised by the Panjab University’s department of defence and national security on Friday

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The country’s politico-security strategy should be aimed at conflict resolution instead of conflict management, said Lt General Gurdeep Singh (retd) former Western Command Chief of Staff.

He was speaking during a webinar on proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir organised by the Panjab University’s department of defence and national security on Friday.

He said, “If there is any lack of trust or alienation in any section of the population, it should be addressed. Another step can be restoration of 4G internet. Once the Covid-19 lockdown is relaxed, Jammu and Kashmir should be given statehood and fresh elections should be held.”

Based on his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he spoke on the evolution of proxy war in the erstwhile state over the last three decades.



He said we need to accept the fact that a resident of Jammu and Kashmir was as patriotic as any other Indian and positive stories needed to be highlighted in media from the region to build trust.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seven cops at control room test positive in past week
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
APMC meet to restart Gultekdi vegetable market
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature SpO2 sensor, Amazon Alexa
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
Mumbai civic body allows home delivery of liquor in non-containment zones
May 22, 2020 21:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.