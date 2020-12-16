Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Fog chills Punjab, Haryana with Amritsar coldest at 2 degrees Celsius

Fog chills Punjab, Haryana with Amritsar coldest at 2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh fell to 6.2 degrees on Wednesday, a 3.4-degree fall as compared to Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Young devotees taking a dip in the (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Fog engulfed most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning with the meteorological department forecasting colder days ahead.

“Fog started forming in the region due to the humidity caused by the recent rains. Visibility was between 50 and 200 metres in most stations of the two states and Chandigarh,” a weather department official said.

Amritsar was the coldest in the plains with a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees below normal and a 6.8-degree fall from Tuesday’s minimum. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded lows of 6.2 and 6.5 degrees, respectively.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at 3.4 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees below normal and a 2-degree fall from Monday’s temperature. It was followed by Hisar at 4 degrees and Ambala at 5.5 degrees.

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh fell to 6.2 degrees on Wednesday, a 3.4-degree fall as compared to Tuesday, and 0.4 degrees below normal. This is the lowest that the temperature has fallen this season in Chandigarh.

