Fog delays 5 flights, cold wave alert for 2 days in Chandigarh

Visibility dropped below 200 metres around 8:30am, though sunny weather returned after 11am

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Five flights were delayed by around an hour at the Chandigarh airport owing to dense fog on Wednesday morning.

According to the weatherman, dense fog is likely to continue on Thursday, but will reduce from Friday onwards.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature dropped to 6.2°C, lowest this season. At 16.6°C, even maximum temperature was six notches below normal.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for cold wave on Thursday and Friday. It is declared when minimum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal after going below 10°C.

