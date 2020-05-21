Follow Mahatma Gandhi’s self-sufficiency model to get through trying times, says his great-grandson

Following Gandhi’s self-sufficiency model will help the government get through the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tushar Arun Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

He was speaking during a webinar on salt satyagraha and self-sufficiency was organised by department of Gandhian and peace studies in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Network Chair at Panjab University on Thursday.

Focusing on Gandhian philosophy, he said, “Making a collective effort, we should learn from our freedom struggle and try to live for the family, society and for the nation.”

Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor of Panjab University, said, “If we would have followed the Gandhian ideology of self-sufficiency model, the migrant labourers would not have suffered amid the Covid-19 outbreak.”

He said, “The concept of sustainable development correlates with the Gandhian philosophy of using resources judiciously for one’s needs and leaving the rest for others.”