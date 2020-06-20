Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Follow rules or face action for contracting virus, Patiala hospital doctors told

Follow rules or face action for contracting virus, Patiala hospital doctors told

The move comes days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Doctors and other staffers of Government Rajindra Hospital will face disciplinary action if they contract coronavirus ‘due to their negligence’. The move comes days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19. The doctors are demanding that order should be withdrawn.

The order reads: “If anyone gets infected due to his or her own negligence, he/she should be personally responsible for this. Disciplinary action will be taken against him/her under the Disaster Management Act.”

Civil surgeon had said some staffers don’t use protective gear and ignore social distancing. Doctors took up the issue with Government Medical College principal on Friday.

Medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “It is just an alert for the safety of doctors and employees. We have provided safety gear to all. Those not using them and get infected, it’s their fault.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
China looks for superspreader link in latest surge
Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.