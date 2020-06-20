Follow rules or face action for contracting virus, Patiala hospital doctors told

Doctors and other staffers of Government Rajindra Hospital will face disciplinary action if they contract coronavirus ‘due to their negligence’. The move comes days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19. The doctors are demanding that order should be withdrawn.

The order reads: “If anyone gets infected due to his or her own negligence, he/she should be personally responsible for this. Disciplinary action will be taken against him/her under the Disaster Management Act.”

Civil surgeon had said some staffers don’t use protective gear and ignore social distancing. Doctors took up the issue with Government Medical College principal on Friday.

Medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “It is just an alert for the safety of doctors and employees. We have provided safety gear to all. Those not using them and get infected, it’s their fault.”