Home / Chandigarh / For first time since outbreak, no Covid death at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala in over 24 hours

For first time since outbreak, no Covid death at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala in over 24 hours

At present, 88 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and 65 of them are on oxygen support.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:31 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

People queuing up to undergo the Covid-19 test in Patiala. Government Rajindra Hospital has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past few days. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

For the first time in this pandemic, no Covid-19 casualty was reported for 24 hours since Wednesday morning at Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary health care institute of Malwa. The hospital reported an average of 10 deaths daily during the peak Covid-19 season and even recorded a maximum 18 Covid deaths in a day.

A total of 610 patients have succumbed to coronavirus infection at the hospital since April.

The hospital has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past few days.

Dr Raminderpal Singh Sibia, vice-principal of Government Medical College, Patiala, said, “There is no major change in treatment procedures. It is as usual. But it’s great moment for us. The death rate is declining at the hospital.”



At present, 88 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and 65 of them are on oxygen support.

Dr Vishal Chopra, the nodal officer of the isolation facility, said, “In August and September, the hospital saw around 10 deaths every day but over the past four days, only 12 patients died of Covid.”

Dr Chopra said: “Most of the deaths at the hospital were from Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts and the maximum number of deaths was reported within 24 hours of the patient’s hospitalisation.”

Earlier, the hospital faced criticism for the high death rate. The state government had to remove the principal, the vice-principal of the Government Medical College, and the medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital over poor performance.

