Foreigner held with 1.63 kg cannabis near Bhuntar in HP

Foreigner held with 1.63 kg cannabis near Bhuntar in HP

The 52-year-old man was travelling to Delhi from Manali in a private Volvo bus on Sunday night, which was stopped by police for checking near Bhuntar

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A cannabis plant. (REUTERS/For representation only)

An Italian national has been arrested with 1.63 kg cannabis (charas) near Manali in Kullu district.

Claudio Piccirilli (52) was travelling to Delhi from Manali in a private Volvo bus on Sunday night, which was stopped by police for checking near Bhuntar.

Finding his nervousness suspicious police checked his bag and found the cannabis, after which Piccirilli was arrested.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and investigations were being conducted.



Piccirilli had come to Manali two weeks ago and was staying in a guest house, Singh said.

