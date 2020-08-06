Sections
Forest department felicitates winners of Vrikshabandhan lucky draw

As part of this programme, over 1000 participants tied rakhis to green trees and plants at Sukhna Lake, Botanical Garden on August 3 and took a pledge to conserve nature

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The department of Forests and Wildlife, Chandigarh, announced the winners of the lucky draw organised under ‘Vrikshabandhan’ on August 3 to mark Raksha Bandhan.

As part of this programme, over 1000 participants tied rakhis to green trees and plants at Sukhna Lake, Botanical Garden on August 3 and took a pledge to conserve nature.

Vrikshabandhan was organised as a part of the ongoing Van Mahotsava campaign, underlining the department’s purpose to save trees. The campaign saw a large number of participants who sent their selfies that will be published in the department’s newsletter ‘The Jungle Book’.

The winners are Seema Rani, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Binu Dogra, principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Chandigarh, Ranjana Sharma and Vivek Sharma.



The winners were picked through a draw held in the presence of chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai and deputy conservator of forests Abdul Qayum. While talking about the initiative Dalai said, “We are delighted to receive a good response. It gives a sense of relief and shows the like-mindedness between the department and general public towards conservation of nature which further motivates us to come up with different activities in the future as well.”

