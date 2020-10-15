Sections
Forest guard dead, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge in Mandi

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

One man was killed and two injured as their car (HP 28B 3248) plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi district early on Thursday.

The deceased, Keshav Ram, and one of the injured men, Pankaj Kumar, worked as forest guards. There is no other information on the other man, Mast Ram.

All three were residents of Mandi and were on their way to Badhoo village from Chail Chowk when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge at Mandi Karsog road near Pabo village.

Police rescued the injured and recovered the body after being informed by locals about the mishap.



The two survivors were being treated at a hospital close to the accident spot and the body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem.

Mandi district administration granted Rs 20,000 as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Shalini Agnihotri, superintendent of police, Mandi, said the matter was being investigated.

