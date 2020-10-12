Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Former bank employee dies by suicide in Panchkula hotel

Former bank employee dies by suicide in Panchkula hotel

In a note found in the room, the man mentioned how his bank terminated his services eight to 10 months ago on fraud accusations and how he felt ‘humiliated before his friends’

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

An FIR was filed under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code in Haryana’s Panchkula after a man was found dead in a hotel in Sector 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body of a 34-year-old Daria resident whose services had reportedly been terminated by a private bank in Chandigarh some months back was found in a hotel room in Sector 10, Panchkula, on Monday, in what’s suspected to be a suicide case.

Police estimated death to have occurred due to poisoning two days ago. A note was also found in the room.

The man went missing from his home on October 10. Searching for him for the last two days, his family found his car at the hotel parking lot . After the family checked with the hotel authorities and the room was opened, the man’s body was found on the bed. “It’s likely that he consumed poison on the night of October 10. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” a police official said.

The note recovered in the hotel room mentioned how his bank terminated his services eight to 10 months ago on fraud accusations, how others were involved in the fraud, and that he felt humiliated before his friends because of it, the official added.

An FIR has been filed under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, no one has been named so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Woman turns car into flower shop in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s why
Oct 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Bullets replace beautiful in Chandigarh as gangs hold sway over city
Oct 12, 2020 23:18 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Oct 12, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.