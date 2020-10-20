Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Former Chandigarh MP flays Panjab University’s V-C for deferring senate polls again

Former Chandigarh MP flays Panjab University’s V-C for deferring senate polls again

PU senate polls were earlier scheduled to start from August 24, but were postponed for two months

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Days after the senate polls of Panjab University (PU) were deferred for a second time, former MP and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, who is also a PU senator, spoke out against vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

In a tweet, Bansal said, “VC @OfficialPU fires from shoulders of Governor Pb & Administrator UT to smother democracy. Gatherings of 200 people, inter-state travel & assembly sessions are ok, Bihar and 57 other assembly seats go to polls, but senators from Punjab will spread Covid, says UT. (sic)”

PU senate polls were earlier scheduled to start from August 24, but were postponed for two months. On October 15, the varsity had decided to postpone the polls again, seeking fresh advice from the administration. UT in its response had advised the varsity to continue with its decision to defer the polls to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

On Friday, in a letter to the officiating registrar-cum-returning officer of PU, the UT administration had cited a response from the senior superintendent of police: “As the Covid-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra is at its peak and the faculty members, who belong to these states, will arrive in Chandigarh to cast their votes at PU, the possibility of spreading Covid-19 in Chandigarh cannot be ruled out. Thus, it is recommended that permission may not be granted to PU authority to conduct the senate elections 2020.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Will test for Covid-19 before next presidential debate: Trump
Oct 20, 2020 01:06 IST
Durga idol reimagined as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral, Shashi tharoor praises it
Oct 20, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.