Former Congress leader Chander Mukhi Sharma joins AAP in Chandigarh

AAP Chandigarh convener Prem Garg announced that AAP will contest all the seats in the forthcoming MC elections slated to be held towards the end of 2021, and Sharma will be nominated the coordinator for the polls.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chander Mukhi Sharma (HT PHOTO)

Former president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), general secretary, Youth Congress, and two-term councillor Chander Mukhi Sharma on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“I have served Congress for the last 40 years, but in today’s Congress, there is a place only for sycophants, and dedicated workers like me are feeling suffocated. Only a small coterie of people are at the helm and all others have been sidelined in the party’s working and decision-making,” said Sharma after joining AAP.

“For the betterment of the city, which is going through a very rough phase on the development front, I joined AAP. Congress is in no position to take on BJP, and the city needs better alternatives to both the parties,” he added.

Sharma also met AAP national organisation building team in-charge Durgesh Pathak in Delhi.

