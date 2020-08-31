Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki joins INLD

Former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the presence of party leader Abhay Chautala here on Sunday. Balmiki was first elected as an...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Raj Kumar Balmiki with INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the presence of party leader Abhay Chautala here on Sunday.
Balmiki was first elected as an MLA in 1991 from Jundla segment of Karnal district and went on to become chief parliamentary secretary (CPS).

