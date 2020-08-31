Former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki joins INLD
Former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Balmiki joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the presence of party leader Abhay Chautala here on Sunday. Balmiki was first elected as an...
Balmiki was first elected as an MLA in 1991 from Jundla segment of Karnal district and went on to become chief parliamentary secretary (CPS).