Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Former employee held for robbery at rehab centre in Ludhiana

Former employee held for robbery at rehab centre in Ludhiana

Medicines worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from the centre have been recovered from the accused’s possession, police said

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

A former employee masterminded the robbery at the de-addiction center on Samrala-Machhiwara road on Thursday night, the police said on Saturday.

“The accused, Jagdeep Singh of Jaipura Village, has been arrested. He was sacked from Navkiran Drug De-addiction Centre a few months ago,” said inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO at the Machhiwara police station.

Medicines worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from the centre have been recovered from Jagdeep’s possession.

The SHO said the accused was arrested following a tip-off on Saturday. However, his accomplices are at large. Efforts are on to nab them.



Police said on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Jagdeep and his aides barged into the centre around 2am and overpowered the caretaker. After restraining him, they stole 19,000 tablets worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

A case of robbery was registered at the Machhiwara police station against unidentified accused following the complaint of Dr Rajesh Kapoor, owner of the centre.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi riots: Court tells police to probe allegations against lawyer
Aug 23, 2020 00:00 IST
Six booked for sedition after Ambala IAF station receives suspicious letter
Aug 22, 2020 23:57 IST
Former employee held for robbery at rehab centre in Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2020 23:59 IST
Bloomsbury says it won’t publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash
Aug 22, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.