Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Former Himachal Pradesh Speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 76

Former Himachal Pradesh Speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 76

The former BJP leader represented Bharmour thrice in the assembly and was elected Speaker in 2008 but was denied the ticket in 2012 after which he left the party.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Former Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Tulsi Ram was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at a Kangra hospital, where he died on Monday night. (HT file photo)

Former Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Tulsi Ram passed away after a brief illness on Monday night. He was 76.

He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at a private hospital in Kangra.

Ram represented tribal Bharmour assembly segment thrice. He was first elected to the state assembly in 1990.

He got re-elected in 1998 and 2007. Ram was elected Speaker on January 11, 2008.

The party denied him the ticket in the 2012 assembly elections and replaced him with Jia Lal. He left the BJP in 2015.

Known for his simplicity, Ram was settled in Palampur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan to supply millions of vaccine doses
Nov 17, 2020 10:23 IST
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
Nov 17, 2020 10:28 IST
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Nov 17, 2020 09:42 IST
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Nov 17, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Teachers feel assessment of children in online classes is impossible, reveals study
Nov 17, 2020 11:21 IST
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress sends stock markets higher
Nov 17, 2020 11:20 IST
Randhir Kapoor misses brother Rishi Kapoor, sister Ritu Nanda on Bhai Dooj
Nov 17, 2020 11:25 IST
NCLT cannot examine validity of actions taken under MPID Act: Bombay high court
Nov 17, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.