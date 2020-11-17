Former Himachal Pradesh Speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 76

Former Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Tulsi Ram was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at a Kangra hospital, where he died on Monday night. (HT file photo)

Former Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Tulsi Ram passed away after a brief illness on Monday night. He was 76.

He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at a private hospital in Kangra.

Ram represented tribal Bharmour assembly segment thrice. He was first elected to the state assembly in 1990.

He got re-elected in 1998 and 2007. Ram was elected Speaker on January 11, 2008.

The party denied him the ticket in the 2012 assembly elections and replaced him with Jia Lal. He left the BJP in 2015.

Known for his simplicity, Ram was settled in Palampur.