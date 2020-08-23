Former HP BJP chief Satpal Satti is state finance commission chairman

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satpal Singh Satti as chairman of the sixth finance commission, stated a notification released late on Saturday.

Satti will enjoy the status of cabinet minister, it read.

The commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to them. Its ex-officio members will include additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of rural development and panchayati raj and urban development departments. The advisor planning will function as ex-officio member secretary.

The commission will make recommendations to the state government for streamlining the work of these departments.

The tenure of the commission is fixed from the date of issuance of the notification and it will make its report available by December 31, 2021, covering a period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.

Satti, a three-term legislator from Una assembly segment, was the state BJP chief from 2012 to 2020.

He was first elected from the Una assembly segment in 2003 and re-elected in 2007 and 2012. He also served as chief parliamentary secretary in the BJP government from 2007-12 and lost the 2017 assembly election to Satpal Raizada of the Congress.