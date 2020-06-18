Former state health minister’s PA among three booked for illegal liquor trade in Ferozepur

Sections
16 bottles of liquor seized from Surjit Kumar Jyani’s PA’s farmhouse, says had given property to brother-in-law

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:15 IST

By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

(Representative Image/HT)

The private assistant of former state health minister and BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani is among three persons booked for carrying out illegal trade of liquor on Thursday.

The police accompanied by a team of the excise and taxation department recovered 16 boxes of liquor from a farmhouse owned by owned by Jyani’s PA Rakesh Sehgal in Ghallu village, which is 18km away from Fazilka, on the Fazilka-Abohar Road.

Senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said the police had booked Sehgal, his brother-in-law Rohit and one Gurpreet Singh under sections of the Excise Act.

“Gurpreet had been arrested and the others will be arrested soon,” said the SSP



“I had given the farmhouse to my brother-in-law Rohit and have nothing to do with the matter,” said Sehgal, adding that he will contest the charges.

“Rakesh had no role in the case and has been staying away from the farmhouse in question for a long time,” said Jyani.

