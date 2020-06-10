Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four arrested for possessing illegal liquor in Chandigarh

Four arrested for possessing illegal liquor in Chandigarh

Four cases were registered in different police stations.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four persons were arrested in four separate cases for possessing illicit liquor from different parts of city, the police said on Tuesday.

Ajay of Raipur Khurd in Chandigarh was arrested with 10 bottles of English liquor near PEPSU turn in Makhan Majra on Monday night.

Hans Raj of Fatehgarh Sahib was arrested with 12 bottles of country-made liquor near Sector 39/40-55-56 chowk in Chandigarh on Monday.

In another case, one Mohd Farookh of Sector 56 was arrested with 18 bottles of country-made liquor near the dispensary in the same sector.



Another Sector-56 resident Samim was arrested with 27 bottles of country-made liquor from near a house there.

Four cases were registered in different police stations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, China disengage in three sectors at LAC
Jun 10, 2020 01:55 IST
Family support in Covid ICU
Jun 10, 2020 01:38 IST
4.19 lakh passengers travelled by BEST bus on Day 1 of Mission Begin Again
Jun 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Central Railways to get digital machines to screen travellers at stations
Jun 10, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.