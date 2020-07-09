Sections
Four Bawaria gang members nabbed in Chandigarh, four snatching cases solved

Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles from the accused.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police claim to have solved four cases of gold chain snatching with the arrest of four members of Bawaria gang.

Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles from the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 29, of Ludhiana, and Rajiv, alias Raju, 32, Anil, 28, and Hari Parkash, 31, all three hailing from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

They were previously booked in four snatching cases registered at the police stations in Sector 31, Sector 11, Sector 39 and Manimajra.

They were arrested on a tip-off about members of a gang involved in about a dozen snatchings in Delhi having shifted to Chandigarh since the Covid-19 lockdown was relaxed.



Police first arrested Anil and Hari Parkash from near Shiv Mandir, Phase 2, Ram Darbar. They revealed that their two accomplices were also in city, and using a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate.

During checking of vehicles near the Under Bridge in Sector 11, Ajay Kumar and Rajiv were also apprehended while crossing the area on a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number.

On the verification, it was found that the motorcycle was stolen in Delhi on June 26.

Police said all accused were unemployed and school dropouts. While Anil and Hari Prasad studied till Class 8, Ajay and Rajiv had left school after Class 5.

They were produced before a court that sent them to four-day police remand.

