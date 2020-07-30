Four booked for assaulting store manager in Panchkula

Four people were booked on Wednesday for trespass and assaulting a store manager.

Two of the accused have been identified as Sagar, Saravjeet and the others are yet to be identified.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Bansi Lal, a resident of Mori Gate, Manimajra, and manager at Budget Bazaar in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5.

He said that at 8.30pm on Monday, he was in his office with four colleagues and there were no customers in the shop.

The complainant said that Sagar and Saravjeet, who also run a shop in MDC-5, came inside the shop and started abusing him and saying their business was affected because of this shop.

Lal said that in the meantime, Sagar called two more persons, who started abusing and hitting them.

He added: “When my face started bleeding, they stopped and left after threatening to kill me if I came across them again.”

Following this complaint, a case was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.