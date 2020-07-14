Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four booked for killing Karnal man, injuring brother

Four booked for killing Karnal man, injuring brother

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 21-year-old man was killed and his younger brother injured in an attack by four persons in Nigdhu village in Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prajwal of Haibatpur village and the injured is Ujjwal, who has been hospitalised.

The police were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack, but have registered an FIR against Kaka, Gandhi, Prince and Boby on the complaint of victims’ father Heeralal.

He told the police that his sons were attacked on the outskirts of their village late on Monday.



Nighdu police station in-charge Suraj Bhan said the case has been registered under sections 148, 149, 302, 323 and 506 of the IPC and sections of the SC/ST Act.

