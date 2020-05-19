Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four booked for violating lockdown in Himachal’s Kullu district

Four booked for violating lockdown in Himachal’s Kullu district

The accused misled the police in Kullu and Mandi districts by claiming to be locals

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The accused traveled to Bajaura in Kullu district via Kataula road during curfew relaxation time and were stopped by the police. (Deepak Sansta / HT Representative Image )

Four persons have been booked for violating curfew/lockdown and misleading the police in Kullu district.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar and Jameet Singh of Rakh in Kangra, Vijay Kumar of Totarani village in Kangra, Rajender Kumar of Kharkibehar village in Kullu.

The accused traveled to Bajaura in Kullu district via Kataula road during curfew relaxation time and were stopped by the police. On being asked where they were headed, the accused told the cops they had come from a nearby place to do some purchasing in the market.

However, the police were not convinced and continued interrogating them. The accused then revealed that they had come from Kangra district. Earlier too, they had misled the police in Mandi district by claiming to be locals.



Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the police were conducting the investigation.

A case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Natural Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On Ruskin Bond’s 86th birthday, an excerpt from a new story for children
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Four booked for violating lockdown in Himachal’s Kullu district
May 19, 2020 14:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.