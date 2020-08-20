Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four cases of theft reported in last 48 hours in Chandigarh

Four cases of theft reported in last 48 hours in Chandigarh

Thefts were reported from different parts of the city

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four cases of thefts were reported from various parts of the city during the last 48 hours.

Mohit Sharma, owner of an eatery at Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh reported that unidentified persons stole a mobile phone, two cylinders, six vessels from his shop on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. The thieves reportedly entered the shop after breaking the locks of the main door. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (whoever commits lurking house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Industrial Area police station.

In a separate incident, Ganpat Lal Thakkar, owner of HPG Systems in Phase-2 reported that someone had stolen six bundles of electric wires, some tools and three cameras after breaking the window grill of his shop on the night intervening August 18 and 19. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered at Sector 31 police station.

Another theft was reported by Ashok Chandak of Sector 11, Chandigarh who reported the theft of his bicycle from the parking of Rose Garden, Sector-16, Chandigarh. A case was registered under section 379 of the IPC was registered at Sector 17 police station. While, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 28, Chandigarh, reported that an unknown person stole away the battery from his Zen car and four batteries of cars belonging to his neighbour on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. A case under Sections 379 of the IPC was registered at Sector 26 police station.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.