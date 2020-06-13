Four ‘courier boys’ rob ₹7L from Ludhiana steel firm owner’s office

Four miscreants, posing as courier delivery boys, robbed ₹7 lakh from the office of a steel factory owner after holding his employees hostage at gunpoint on Friday evening. Minutes before the incident, an employee of the factory owner’s business associate had visited the office to make a payment of ₹5.2 lakh.

The entire incident was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

As per information, two employees of Happy Gupta, the owner of AH Alloys, were present in the office located in Industrial Area-B, when a person claiming to be a courier delivery boy knocked on the door.₹ When they opened the door, three other miscreants barged in and asked them to hand over all the cash they had in office.

One of the employees, identified as Tejwant Singh, said the miscreants were armed with a gun and some sharp-edged weapons. The men took away ₹7 lakh, which included ₹5.28 lakh that had been brought in by their business associate and ₹1.7 lakh that was already lying in office. The accused tied the two employees to their chairs before fleeing.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said four suspects riding two motorcycles have been captured on the CCTVs installed in the area. The accused had covered their faces with helmets.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that according to Tejwant, they used to keep their office locked from inside for safety purposes.

NOT THE FIRST CASE

In November last year, a similar incident had been reported wherein four armed men had robbed ₹7 lakh from the employees of a steel mill in Industrial Area B in broad daylight and escaped. The robbers were wearing full-face helmets, and had tied the employees to their chairs using a cellotape.DCP Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said that the modus operandi in both crimes were same, but it is too early to say anything.