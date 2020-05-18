Four DCs transferred in Haryana

Haryana government on Monday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of Sonepat, Panipat, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri, while shuffling 11 IAS officers.

Charkhi Dadri DC SL Poonia was posted as Sonepat DC, replacing Anshaj Singh, who was transferred as director, housing for all department and chief administrator, housing board.

Confed managing director (MD) Shiv Parshad was posted as Charkhi Dadri DC.

Panipat DC Hema Sharma was transferred as MD, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections’ Welfare Corporation, replacing Sanjeev Verma. Additional municipal commissioner, Faridabad, Dharmendra Singh was posted as Panipat DC.

Fatehabad DC Ravi Prakash Gupta was transferred as director general, Swarn Jayanti Haryana Institute of Fiscal Management, replacing Vikas Gupta. Gupta was posted as director, MSME.

Haryana seeds development corporation MD Narhari Bangar was posted as Fatehabad DC. Sanjeev Verma replaced Bangar as MD, seeds development corporation.