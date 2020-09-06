Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four dead, three injured in Kinnaur road mishap

Four dead, three injured in Kinnaur road mishap

The victims were on their way to Sangla from Raksham when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kharogala

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Four youngsters were killed and three injured after an SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Kinnaur district on Saturday.

Anshuman Kumar, 20; Om Krishan, 19; Sikander Singh, 20; and Aadesh Kumar, 20, were killed on the spot while Paras Singh, 20, Ankit Chauhan, 19, and Nikesh,19, all residents of Sangla were injured.

The victims were on their way to Sangla from Raksham when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kharogala on the Sangla-Chhitkul link road. The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Sangla, from where they were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.

Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) SR Rana said an investigation was underway. The district administration gave ₹10,000 as compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹5,000 to those injured in the mishap.



