Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four deaths, 138 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Four deaths, 138 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

The state has so far reported 138 deaths, according to field reports received till 10pm

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

AMRITSAR/SANGRUR/PATIALA/LUDHIANA Punjab on Monday reported four deaths and 138 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 5,423‬‬. The state has so far reported 138 deaths, according to field reports received till 10pm.

TWO PEOPLE DIE OF VIRUS IN AMRITSAR

Two Amritsar residents died of Covid-19 at government hospitals, health officials said. “Those dead include a 55-year-old man of Chowk Passian and a 71-year-old man of Shariffpura locality,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

The district also reported 22 fresh cases on Monday, of which 18 are fresh community transmission cases and 4 are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

Tarn Taran reported six cases and all are community transmissions.



MALERKOTLA MAN DIES AT PATIALA HOSPITAL

A 55-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, a health department spokesperson said on Monday. Meanwhile, 35 more people tested positive for the virus in Sangrur district. Of these 12 are from Sangrur town, 11 from Moonak, 7 from Malerkotla, 2 from Longowal, one each from Fatehgarh Panjgrian, Sherpur and Amargarh.

Meanwhile, a former civil surgeon of Pathankot, 59, and a laboratory technician at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur have tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, three more people from Pathankot district tested positive.

Ten health workers at the maternity ward of the Ferozepur civil hospital contracted infection after a 28-year-old woman tested positive five days after delivery.

ONE DEAD, 14 +VE IN PATIALA

A 55-year-old patient died, while 14 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said a resident of Sadaranpur village in Patran sub-division was admitted at government hospital in sector-32 at Chandigarh where he succumbed to disease on Monday.

He added that among others tested positive include nine contacts of earlier tested positive, three of influenza like illness symptoms and three other persons including 29-year-old pregnant woman.

18 FRESH CASES IN LUDHIANA

Eighteen more people contracted the virus in Ludhiana. Of these, 10 patients belong to Ludhiana, while the others belong to Sangrur, Barnala , Moga, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Jammu.

The positive patients detected on Monday include a staff member of Ludhiana central jail, a doctor from DMC hospital and three staff members of SPS hospital.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases were reported from in Rupnagar, nine in Barnala, seven in Kapurthala, three in Faridkot and eight in Jalandhar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police not trained enough in human rights, reveal surveys
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Skill ministry plans to train 300,000 migrants
Jun 29, 2020 23:53 IST
Show-cause notice to 10 TMC leaders amid graft charges
Jun 29, 2020 23:53 IST
ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs18 crore MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand
Jun 29, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.