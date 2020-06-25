Sections
Four deaths, 165 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab has reported 113 deaths to date

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab on Wednesday reported four more deaths and 165 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 4,633, according to field reports received till 10pm . Punjab has reported 113 deaths to date.

A 63-year-old man of Kanjla village in Sangrur district died on Wednesday. Besides, 19 more people tested positive for the virus in the district. Those tested positive are from Malerkotla (10), Sangrur (6) and Dhuri (3).

A 79-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, health officials said. “A resident of Katra Khazana was admitted at GMCH when he complained of breathlessness. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“On Wednesday, 13 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district, out of which 10 are fresh community transmission cases,” he said.



In Jalandhar, 43 more persons contracted the virus, said Dr TP Singh Sandhu, nodal officer for Covid-19. Officials said that 43 persons, including 6 minors, who were tested positive for virus, were of age group of 2-70 years.

Meanwhile, two cops tested positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur district.

In Patiala, seven persons tested positive for coronavirus. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of total cases, four are from Nabha city, while one pregnant woman contracted infection in Paharpur village.

Five people, including a pharmacist working in Patel Nagar Jalandhar, tested positive for the virus in Kapurthala.

A 65-year-old man from Gur Mandi, Jalandhar, died of Covid-19 at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana, while 34, out of them 26 belonging to Ludhiana district, tested positive for the virus.

Muktsar district witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday when 33 persons tested positive. District’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Paramjit Singh Sandhu said two were Canada returnees.

Besides, five migrant workers were tested Covid-19 positive in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, Mohali reported three new cases and a 29-year-old sub-inspector of Punjab Police tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot.

