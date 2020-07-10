Four deaths, 217 new Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 217 fresh infections and four deaths on Friday, taking the state’s Covid-19 positive cases to 7,357 with 187 deaths.

Two residents of Amritsar died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The dead include a 72-year-old man of Vijay Nagar, and a 48-year-old man of Lahorian Wali Gali.

The district also reported 16 fresh cases of which 14 are fresh community transmission cases and two are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. Also, seven fresh cases were reported in Gurdaspur district.

49 FRESH CASES IN JALANDHAR

A total of 49 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar. The health officials said that a total 1,091 positive cases have been reported in the district, including 709 recoveries and 23 deaths, so far.

22 CONTRACT INFECTION IN PATIALA

As many as 22 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district. Of the total cases, 18 are from Patiala city, three from Nabha and one from Rajpura.

Fifteen persons, including 13 migrant workers, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda. Spokesperson of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, a joint venture of HPCL-Mittal Energy, said these workers were put in home quarantine by the contractor. Five persons tested positive in Ferozepur.

Mohali reported one death and 22 fresh cases.

IAS officer Vipul Ujjwal, posted as director, rural development and panchayati raj, tested positive. Rural development minister Tript Bajwa also got himself tested.

Ujjwal is husband of Rupnager deputy commissioner Sonali Giri, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Thursday evening and on Thursday attended meeting of rural development department chaired by minister Bajwa.

Fourteen PCS officers, who had attended a meeting of their association in Chandigarh on July 3, contracted the infection on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UT administration on Friday said they are looking into lapses, if any, in the case of PCS officers meeting which took place in a Sector 42 hotel on July 3.