Home / Chandigarh / Four deaths, 234 fresh Covid cases in state

Four deaths, 234 fresh Covid cases in state

The state has 2,230 active cases while 5,392 patients have been cured and discharged

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday reported four deaths and 234 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 7,821 and death toll to 199.

The state has 2,230 active cases while 5,392 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Two Amritsar residents died of Covid-19 at government medical college and hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, health officials said. “The dead include a 42-year-old man of Sant Avenue, and a 50-year-old resident of Gate Hakima.

The district also reported 22 fresh cases on Friday, of which 16 are fresh community transmission cases and 6 are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.



A 90-year-old Malerkotla woman and a 60-year-old female from Ludhiana died of COVID- 19 in separate health facilities of in the city. Besides, 31 persons, including three Punjab police ASIs, three international travellers and two healthcare workers were tested positive of Covid-19 in the district.

Eleven people tested positive in Sangrur district. These include four from Moonak, two each from Malerkotla, Sunam and Longowal and one from Sangrur.

Twenty-two persons, including Patiala’s senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi tested for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 10 are from Patiala city, nine from Samana and one each from Ghanaur, Rajpura and Patran.

Former minister Mohinder Singh Kaypee ad 27 others contracted the infection in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, 26 fresh cases were reported from Mohali and 10 from Bathinda.

