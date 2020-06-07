Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four held for attack on two youths in Sector 38 West

Four held for attack on two youths in Sector 38 West

As per the police, the clash took place “over a girl”; one of the victims had to be taken to the hospital, where his condition is now stated to be stable

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Accused had also smashed the windows of a car belonging to one of the victims. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking two youths over personal enmity, at their residence in Shahpur Colony of Sector 38 West on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Krishana, Naveen and Sanjeev, all residents of the same colony.

As per the police, the clash took place “over a girl” and the accused had threatened the victims--Shovinder Singh and his friend Guri-- before turning up at the house with rods and sticks. The accused also smashed the windows of Shovinder’s Hyundai Accent car.

As per information, the four accused were accompanied by some other youths who managed to get away.



Guri was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The case has been registered under Sections 147(rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that the accused worked odd jobs and were in their early 20s. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

