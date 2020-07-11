Sections
Four held for robbing Rs 11.65 lakh from gas station employee in Ludhiana

Followed him for four days before robbing ₹11.65 lakh in broad daylight

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Five days after three motorcycle-borne masked men robbed a gas agency employee of ₹11.65 lakh cash in Lohara of Daba, police arrest four accused in the case. Police recovered ₹5.97 lakh, the motorcycle used in the crime and 130 gram narcotic powder from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikram Singh Romi, a resident of Shimlapuri, Parminder Singh of Shimlapuri, Varinder Singh of Jujhar Nagar and Parminder Singh alias Prince Sahota of Ishar Nagar. One of the accused, Jasveer Singh Sonu, is yet to be arrested.

While Parminder Singh alias Prince Sahota was the main conspirator of the crime, he did not commit it himself.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Romi, Parminder and Sonu committed the robbery, following which they assembled at Varinder Singh’s house in Jujhar Nagar and divided the cash among themselves. They gave Varinder ₹30,000 as his share, police said.



The ADCP added that Prince was a customer of Bachan gas agency and would go there often for delivery of LPG cylinders. He heard some employees talking about usually having to deposit large amounts of cash in the bank. He discussed with his friend Jasveer Singh and hatched a robbery conspiracy.

They followed an employee of the station, Pawandeep Singh, for four days. On Monday, when he was going to deposit the cash in the bank, the accused intercepted and robbed him.

The ADCP added that the hunt is on for the Sonu’s arrest . Romi, one of the accused, is already facing trial in two cases of theft and liquor smuggling.

