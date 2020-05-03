Sections
Four held for sacrilege of Sikh scriptures in Amritsar

Four held for sacrilege of Sikh scriptures in Amritsar

The desecrated gurbani scriptures were found in the garbage collected by a municipal corporation vehicle

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:12 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The city police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly committing sacrilege of gurbani pothis (scriptures) and gutkas (gurbani handy book) in Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura locality here.

The desecrated gurbani scriptures were found in the garbage collected by a municipal corporation vehicle. This vehicle was moving in Fatahpur area when some people saw the holy books lying amid the waste. They immediately informed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials.

Following this, SGPC office-bearers and officials arrived at the spot and took the desecrated pothis and gutkas into custody. They informed the police and the accused – Mangal Singh, his two sons and a relative – were arrested in the presence of SGPC functionaries, including senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, chief secretary Roop Singh, additional secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhoora and additional manager Rajinder Singh Ruby.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the matter will be thoroughly probed to unearth the conspiracy behind the sacrilege.



Meanwhile, advocate Jaswinder Singh, president of ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’, has sought a fair probe fearing the involvement of a particular community’s preachers in the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 295-A of the IPC, said Kot Khalsa SHO inspector Sanjeev Kumar.

